We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.
The objective should not be to make money by towing nor should it be to invent new ways to pay more overtime to police officers. Speaking of the latter, the city ought to find less costly means than using its police force to generate parking tickets during snowstorms.
If Manchester is serious about finding housing for more workers, it needs to recognize that much of that housing is going to be in structures that don’t always come with a two-car garage — or even a guaranteed parking spot.
The city recently designated an additional parking area for use during snow emergencies. A lot adjacent to Gill Stadium may now be used, along with the Victory Parking Garage, the Pearl Street Lot and, for the adventurous, the lot behind the West Side Arena.
More such areas are needed. Continuing education of motorists is also needed, so that everyone gets the word when a snow emergency is declared. There should be no free pass for scofflaws who ignore the warnings, taking their chances that they won’t be towed. The highway department does a good job of snow clearing. But it can’t plow with cars in the way.
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?
A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…
We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?
The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.
Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.