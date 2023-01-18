It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.
When the trash truck showed up on the Monday Christmas holiday, some residents were caught unawares and began talking trash.
Some may still have been muttering this week. Even though City Hall and the schools were closed for the Martin Luther King holidays, the trash truckers were on the job. Please tell us they weren’t on overtime.
Back to the snow, it is a good thing for New Hampshire to have snow, even when it’s a surprise. Snow is not only good for skiing and sledding; it’s good for tracking bad guys trying to flee from police and for finding injured individuals who pitch a tent out in the woods.
A suspected drunk driver was sober enough to walk for two miles into the woods in Unity after crashing his car into a tree last Saturday night. But he apparently wasn’t sober enough to cover the footprints he left in the snow. He is due in court on Valentines Day, which is not, as far as we know, a federal holiday.
It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to ente…
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.