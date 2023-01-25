Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.
New Hampshire firs and pines sure look pretty when weighed down under cloaks of white. But the picture is less attractive when the bending tree boughs interfere with the power lines. That is why the power companies attend to a regular routine of tree-trimming, which they seem to be getting better at in recent years.
Losing power is rarely pleasant. We are too much used to the creature comforts it provides. When you are snowbound with the kids, there are only so many books you can read them and activities in which you can involve them before you long for the TV to work and their electronic devices to power up.
If the temporary lack of light darkened your mood, just think of the poor citizens of Ukraine. Their power is being deliberately destroyed by the Russian bear.
While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.
One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…
It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.
It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to ente…
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.