Our Sunday News reported this week on an unexpected positive side effect of the pandemic. More people, residents as well as visitors, have become interested in using snowmobiles to explore our great outdoors. That’s good for riders. It is also good for the North Country economy, for which tourism is a key component.
The increase in ridership has, however, created a safety concern as well. There appears to be a spike in crashes involving inexperienced riders. More snowmobiling has also concerned some landowners, whose permission to use trails crossing their land is a part of what makes the activity work.
Naturally, “there oughta be a law” has entered the conversation with some officials proposing a new one that would mandate completion of a safety training program before anyone could ride the trails.
That may sound reasonable to some, but to many families that have been snowmobiling since they or their kids were little, it sounds more like another government intrusion. It also goes against the grain of the Live Free or Die state.
A bill that included the training mandate was to be heard yesterday, although sponsor Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said he was likely to withdraw that item for this session. (Apparently Fish and Game is so busy with all the new enthusiasts that it would be difficult for officers to staff the course.)
We think it’s premature to be adopting a new mandate. As our Sunday story noted, “policymakers have to try to balance competing interests, improving safety on the trails without hurting the state’s recovering economy.”
North Country businesses that rent snowmobiles are already requiring safety instructions before sending rookie riders out on the trails. The state Snowmobile Association has been a responsible force in both promoting the activity and in preaching safety. It is one reason why snowmobiling has increased and it couldn’t come at a better time for the state. Let’s ease off on the regulatory throttle for now, lest it choke a good thing.