The idea that New Hampshire should sell pot to the public is ludicrous on many levels. With drug abuse continuing to ruin lives, stocking state-run stores with today’s much more potent pot is begging for trouble.
But, proponents say, our neighboring states have legalized marijuana. Since when has New Hampshire let other states dictate New Hampshire’s course? Other states have income and sales taxes. Other states have richly-paid, full-time legislators.
Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski, speaking for the state police chiefs’ association, pointed out that there is nothing inevitable about pot becoming legal everywhere. New Hampshire, he said, should make up its own mind.
It was encouraging to see several young people warn legislators of what will happen if pot is legalized here. Legalize it for adults and it will make it even more accessible to teenagers. The same is true of alcohol, which is why New Hampshire hasn’t lowered the legal drinking age to 18.
“Recreational” marijuana is the interesting lingo of the pro-pot crowd. Does that mean it’s healthy to take a toke while taking a hike? Imagine the marketing if the Liquor Commission could do some cross promotions with the tourist trade: “Come to New Hampshire for our lakes and mountains. Stick around for the pot.”
