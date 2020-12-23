On the good news front two days before Christmas, the City of Manchester seems finally to have adequately addressed its emergency shelter situation for those who do want to come in out of the cold.

Unfortunately, the homeless include those with mental health problems that cause them to avoid others at all costs. Others have drug or alcohol problems that win out even over a warm bed if it means having to give up those substances while inside a shelter.

Such are the hard cases that need longer-term solutions at the local, state, and national levels. That will take time and work.

Meanwhile, Mayor Joyce Craig has shelved her bizarre ideas about creating a homeless haven at the JFK Coliseum or the National Guard Armory on Canal Street. Instead, space is being rented at the former police station and other space has been repurposed at the New Horizons building.

New Horizons, by the way, is a much better recipient of your donations than the guy standing on the curb beneath the sign that reads, in effect, please don’t give to this guy.

Sunday, December 20, 2020
Clear the roof: Dangerous driving warning

It shouldn’t have taken a law, or death and serious injury for New Hampshire motorists to recognize the danger they create by failing to clear ice and snow from atop their vehicles. In fact, most drivers do recognize this. But it only takes one who, either by distraction or disregard for oth…

Littleton’s loss: Dr. 'Crow' Enderson, RIP

Our condolences to his immediate family and to his much larger Littleton “family” on the recent passing of Dr. Robert “Crow” Enderson. If there was a sport or community cause in which “Crow” wasn’t involved, we would be surprised.

Still time to give :The need for Santa Fund

  • Carl Perreault

Our good news from the week just past: Despite or perhaps because of this tough and terrible year, people and businesses are continuing to contribute to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Friday, December 18, 2020
Those House rules: Not requiring masks is wrong

The Republican majority on the New Hampshire House Rules Committee was right this week to reject mandates on firearms, or even firewater, at the State House. It was wrong on refusing to require the wearing of protective masks.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Nashua's curfew: What benefit at what cost?

Nashua’s Board of Health vote this week recommending aldermen set a 9:30 nightly curfew for restaurants and bars was not surprising but still disappointing. We hope the aldermen were listening to citizens, including one who said it feels “like this is a knee-jerk reaction to do something bec…

Sunday, December 13, 2020
No to Nashua curfew: Stopping the Mass. hordes

Nashua is considering a 9:30 p.m. mandatory closing time for its restaurants and bars because, its health officials say, Massachusetts has one. They worry that Bay Staters, still ravenous for food and drink at that hour, will head to Nashua to wine, dine, and disperse COVID-19. In fact, they…

Shaheen gushes: To hell with civilian oversight

It doesn’t look like Jeanne Shaheen has any problems with waiving the requirement that a U.S. Secretary of Defense must be at least seven years removed from military service. Oh, well, President-elect Joe Biden is only doing what Donald Trump did in naming retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to…

Christmas is coming: Here's an easy gift idea

No reason to panic, but Christmas is just 12 days away from today’s Sunday News. We are confident that our readers are well ahead of the clock, and have just “one or two things” to pick up to complete their shopping list.

Friday, December 11, 2020
New Hampshire mourns: Speaker Dick Hinch. RIP

Coming without warning as it did, this week’s death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch is a particularly difficult blow for his family, friends, and his many colleagues in politics and government to absorb.

Wednesday, December 09, 2020
More veteran deaths: What are Sununu, Shaheen doing?

Twenty-eight. That, as of yesterday, is the number of residents who have died at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton from COVID-19-related causes — in less than one month. That’s out of a total census of 140. Is this the best New Hampshire and the Veterans Administration can do for our…

Sunday, December 06, 2020
Remember Pearl Harbor? New civics bill introduced

Several U.S. senators introduced a bill last week to further the teaching of civics and history in our schools. Per usual, the price tag is enormous, although in this day a mere $1 billion barely merits a yawn from many of us.