On the good news front two days before Christmas, the City of Manchester seems finally to have adequately addressed its emergency shelter situation for those who do want to come in out of the cold.
Unfortunately, the homeless include those with mental health problems that cause them to avoid others at all costs. Others have drug or alcohol problems that win out even over a warm bed if it means having to give up those substances while inside a shelter.
Such are the hard cases that need longer-term solutions at the local, state, and national levels. That will take time and work.
Meanwhile, Mayor Joyce Craig has shelved her bizarre ideas about creating a homeless haven at the JFK Coliseum or the National Guard Armory on Canal Street. Instead, space is being rented at the former police station and other space has been repurposed at the New Horizons building.
New Horizons, by the way, is a much better recipient of your donations than the guy standing on the curb beneath the sign that reads, in effect, please don’t give to this guy.