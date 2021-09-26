Even before the latest uproar over the hapless and confused messaging at the CDC, a bit of encouraging news on the COVID-19 front was barely mentioned last week.
It would be nice if health, education and business sectors could take note of the conclusion reached by a consortium of researchers advising the Centers for Disease Control. The group says that the delta variant may have peaked and COVID-19 cases should decline into next spring, without a winter surge.
The group stresses caution, to be sure, but it believes the combination of vaccines and herd immunity is having an effect on the virus. A member of this COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub told NPR that he believes the trajectory is toward improvement for much of the country.
Justin Lessler of the University of North Carolina thinks immunity from a combination of those who have been vaccinated and those exposed to the virus is having an effect, grim though that is for some.
“The biggest driver is immunity,” he said. “We’ve seen really big delta waves. The virus has eaten up the susceptible people. So there are less people out there to infect.”
That doesn’t mean the unvaccinated should remain that way. Being “eaten up” by this virus isn’t a pretty sight. The positive scenario also counts on many younger children being vaccinated in the coming months.
It probably also assumes that the CDC will give proper heed to its work. But judging from the way the Biden administration seems to be wanting science to follow its politics rather than the reverse, that may be wishful thinking.
Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…
Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.
It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learnin…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.
Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…
Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…
It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.
No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors