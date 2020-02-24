Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.

The one-time Senate majority leader had already moved Nevada’s caucus system up to the third spot in the Democratic selection order this year. Nevadans also blurred the distinction between the bizarre caucus system and a true primary ballot by allowing so-called “early voting.”

Now Reid has dropped the other shoe, saying Nevada should scrap the caucus system, switch to a primary, and be first in the nation because, you know, it’s diverse.

Reid might want to have Nevada get a bit of primary experience under its belt before it tries to shove aside New Hampshire. As for diversity being a factor, that’s a claim made most often by sore losers whose campaigns don’t catch on.

New Hampshire’s so-called flaws don’t seem to have hurt Bernie Sanders. His first-place finish here has now been solidified by his first-place finish in the Nevada caucuses. Likewise, small-town mayor Pete Buttigieg was the Democratic runner-up here and may have placed the same in Nevada.

Last we looked, Nevada and Iowa were still trying to get it right. Good luck to them.

Sunday, February 23, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
Primary praise: George Will's words of wisdom

Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…

Civics down the tubes: Not knowing basics is dangerous

The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
How about the charters? Manchester Proud should embrace them

The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.

Monday, February 17, 2020
How should school board work? Hearing at City Hall seeks input

The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group's plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.

Sunday, February 16, 2020
A glaring DWI gap: Detention is the best deterrence

Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill's hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.

Friday, February 14, 2020
Primary postmortems: NH did its job; pundits blather on

The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Economic flimflam: Both parties promise all to everyone

In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.