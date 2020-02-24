Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
The one-time Senate majority leader had already moved Nevada’s caucus system up to the third spot in the Democratic selection order this year. Nevadans also blurred the distinction between the bizarre caucus system and a true primary ballot by allowing so-called “early voting.”
Now Reid has dropped the other shoe, saying Nevada should scrap the caucus system, switch to a primary, and be first in the nation because, you know, it’s diverse.
Reid might want to have Nevada get a bit of primary experience under its belt before it tries to shove aside New Hampshire. As for diversity being a factor, that’s a claim made most often by sore losers whose campaigns don’t catch on.
New Hampshire’s so-called flaws don’t seem to have hurt Bernie Sanders. His first-place finish here has now been solidified by his first-place finish in the Nevada caucuses. Likewise, small-town mayor Pete Buttigieg was the Democratic runner-up here and may have placed the same in Nevada.
Last we looked, Nevada and Iowa were still trying to get it right. Good luck to them.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
Friday, February 21, 2020
Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Don’t look now, New Hampshire, but your student population is shrinking. On second thought, do look now and start planning for it.
The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.
Monday, February 17, 2020
Two meetings important to the future of Manchester public education and Manchester taxpayers are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday evening. We address the Wednesday meeting in a separate editorial today.
The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.
”Woman with five DWIs pleads guilty, gets five more days in jail.”
Once again, the nation will collectively stop what it’s doing Monday and spend a single day reflecting on the importance of: Skiing? Car sales? The coming baseball season?
Friday, February 14, 2020
The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.
Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling applied the law and her usual tough common sense to her recent sentencing decision in a drug case involving a huge amount of the killer drug fentanyl. The enormity of the crime demanded it.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.
Nashua School Board member Paula Johnson made a good point that public servants and taxpayers across the state should bear in mind in this town and school budget season.