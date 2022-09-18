As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
The principal of Alvirne High School in Hudson has been put on “administrative leave.” The school superintendent won’t say why. The town is in an uproar and understandably so. Thousands of people (it is hard to know how many may be local) have signed an online petition asking for the principal’s reinstatement.
Principal Steven Beals is a popular figure, it seems. He may or may not have stepped out of bounds, however, at a school pep rally a week ago. There may have been a “balloon incident” in which student bodies may have touched. This may have been harmless fun, or it may have been something akin to an act at a Vegas joint.
Superintendent Daniel Moulis says he would like to “share more details” but he is unable to do so. That’s legalese speak of the first order. The only detail he has shared with students, faculty, parents, taxpayers, etc., is that Principal Beals has been removed from the school. For an incident involving balloons? Can’t say? For “something” that took place at a pep rally? Can’t say.
Is Beals currently the subject of water-boarding until he squeals? Can’t say.
Hudson residents shouldn’t expect that they will ever learn what happened. Such cases are all too often resolved with a sealed agreement that the public will never see. That’s a lousy way to run a supposedly public school system but political-bureaucratic inertia is a powerful force. It won’t change unless people demand it.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.
What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…
Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…
Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)
While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.