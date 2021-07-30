The New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking an individual from suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its spending policies made sense in the specific case and as a general rule for the court to follow.
Perhaps it will consider this rule as yet another attempt is made to re-order how — and how much — New Hampshire citizens must pay in education costs.
In the HHS case, a former social worker wanted the court to determine that a backlog of cases and hiring was due to “irresponsible” spending decisions by the state. The obvious solution: have the courts decide how the department should be run!
But the high court wisely, and unanimously, disagreed. It said the individual complainant did not have proper standing to bring the suit. Only the other branches of government have the authority to ask the court for an advisory opinion on a question of law, Justice Patrick Donovan noted.
But Donovan went further. The role of the court is not to analyze government spending, he wrote.
“Courts are ill-equipped to wade into policy debates as to whether governmental bodies are sufficiently funded or whether appropriated funds are being wisely spent to meet an agency’s objectives. In short, the authority to determine how public funds are generally appropriated and spent rests, respectively, with the legislature and executive branches.”
That quote should be writ large across the front of the court building in Concord.
Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders may want to ask the court to reconsider its latest order that a lower court determine the cost of an “adequate education.” That, too, is a policy debate and decision into which the court is ill-equipped to wade.
