The exact quote and circumstances have been beclouded by the years, but it is generally accepted that President Theodore Roosevelt, frustrated with the antics of his eldest daughter, once observed: “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.”
New Hampshire Speaker of the House Sherman Packard may soon find that he can either run that body or try to monitor and keep civil the social media tongues of its 400 members. He can’t possibly do both.
His initial attempts to deal with individual outbursts have only given his detractors more excuses to carp about his leadership. This is not to say that Speaker Packard should forever ignore outrageous behavior. But he should step in only when and where it truly interferes with the business of the House. The world’s fourth-largest English speaking deliberative body has suffered through more than a few fools in its past. We wish Speaker Packard well in dealing with the current crop.