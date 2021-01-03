Speaking of rights: Bow, Salem and Right to Know

If you don’t think the First Amendment and the Right to Know law are key to an informed public, consider recent events in Bow and Salem. Bow residents have recently learned that 10 of the 11 officers of their police department voted no confidence in their police chief. They also learned that they paid a $9,000 bill for an investigation into the matter. They further learned that town officials have refused to share the full report with the public that paid for it.

Residents should thank their weekly Bow Times newspaper for ferreting out this news, which had been discussed in a non-public session of the selectmen. As Bow Times publisher Chuck Douglas noted in an editorial, communications are in a bit of trouble in Bow. It took a tip to the press, along with the newspaper’s right to know request, to bring the situation to light.

In Salem, the right to know request to ferret out pertinent information came from that town’s manager. If it hadn’t been filed, residents would still not know that two of their five selectmen used a non-public session to try to have that manager fired.

Apparently the two don’t like the way Town Manager Christopher Dillon has been working to cooperate with the New Hampshire Attorney General in an ongoing probe of Salem’s troubled police department.

The two selectmen were outvoted by their three colleagues. The AG’s probe plods on. And in Salem’s version of Gunsmoke, Manager Dillon still has his office.

