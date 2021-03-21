Gov. Chris Sununu made a wise move last week in announcing that the Legislature will make most of the decisions as to the spending of the latest huge pot of U.S. taxpayer money being spread around the land by President Joe Biden and his lockstep Congress.
Even though Sununu is still calling it the pandemic “emergency,“ he is savvy enough to acknowledge that the “crisis” as he calls it, is over. He knows that legislative leaders are not about to let one man decide how to spend almost $1 billion.
That is as it should be. This amount of taxpayer money (all borrowed on our children’s futures, by the way) is truly astounding. Sununu isn’t suggesting any of it be refused, of course. But he did complain that while New Hampshire gets 20% more under this spree than the last, other states are getting even more and it’s just not fair. This is what apparently passes for conservative thought these days.
Sununu is right to want such money to be spent on one-time fixes or programs, as opposed to expanding government even further. This is wise, but it will be difficult to fend off special interests that will argue for all manner of new hiring, new departments, new programs. He will need to have a veto pen ready.
While the Legislature will call the shots for much of the state spending, what of towns and cities? They are getting nearly $200 million. Londonderry will get $2.6 million. Meredith will gain $629,000. Are town select boards going to let town managers or department heads decide where it goes?
In Manchester, the aldermen apparently think they will decide how to spend a mere $44 million. But Mayor Joyce Craig, seeing an election looming, will seek public suggestions. We can hardly wait to see which ones she picks.
Schools are to get another $350 million. With much money still unspent from the last round of Washington largesse, public officials are going to have to work overtime to spend it all. They better hurry up. An “infrastructure’’ spending bill is coming next.