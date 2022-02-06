We have become accustomed to many in the news media interjecting into pretty much every story on Donald J. Trump a sentence noting the falsity of his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Nothing wrong with that, but determining truth from lies is not always so easy to do. One news outlet’s “three Pinocchios” ratings can sometimes be another’s objective truth.
What concerns us more, however, is how far this style is going to take us.
Last week, National Public Radio was reporting the depressing weather forecast from an overstuffed rat somewhere in Pennsylvania. NPR felt duty-bound to note that the furry fellow’s forecasting talents have been largely discredited. Say it ain’t so.
What’s next? A listing of the odds against the Red Sox? Will we need to shut off the radio or TV next Christmas lest the kids hear that Santa may not be all that we have been led to believe?
Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…
Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.
Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.