We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”
Turns out, this invasive insect, currently defoliating tree leaves in northern New England, is recognizable to some of us by its previous name: the gypsy moth caterpillar.
We can guess that some in the Roma world didn’t like the term “Gypsy” and certainly didn’t want it associated with a leaf-munching insect. Whether Cher or Fleetwood Mac have been called to account for their Gypsy-inspired hit songs, we don’t know. But thank goodness Gypsy Rose Lee isn’t alive to see her stage name stripped.
But is “spongy” all that the bug boys could come up with? “Spongy moth” doesn’t have quite the bite or the color of gypsy moth. It does, however, seem in line with these politically correct times in which “trigger words” are to be avoided like the plague, which is also a name no doubt offensive to some.
Leave it to a Vermont artist to find beauty among the ruins. University of Vermont art lecturer Giovana Lowry has been collecting and preserving oak and maple leaves that the moth has munched on. People looking at the various resulting leaf patterns are said to see different things, sort of like a Rorschach test.
What a world, as a wicked witch once said when a bucket of water made her sponge-worthy.
