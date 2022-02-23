Here’s a cheer, or two, for the kids and coaches who have been participating in New Hampshire high school winter sports this season.
Parents, too, deserve commendation. This has been a tougher than usual year with COVID-19 layered in atop everything else. The rewards for coaches can be elusive, while the demands on them and the student athletes are formidable.
But in an era where distractions and temptations abound, organized sports offers an oasis to direct young energy into positive places.
The pictures that Union Leader staff photographer Mark Bolton took of proud dads and sons hugging after two Sunday championship basketball finals are worth more than our words. They present a fine school communications message all by themselves.
Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.
New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.