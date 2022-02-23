Trinity coach Keith Bike and son Tyler Bike
Trinity head coach Keith Bike hugs Tyler Bike after the Pioneers beat Goffstown, 64-62, in the Div. I championship game at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Sunday.

Here’s a cheer, or two, for the kids and coaches who have been participating in New Hampshire high school winter sports this season.

Parents, too, deserve commendation. This has been a tougher than usual year with COVID-19 layered in atop everything else. The rewards for coaches can be elusive, while the demands on them and the student athletes are formidable.

But in an era where distractions and temptations abound, organized sports offers an oasis to direct young energy into positive places.

The pictures that Union Leader staff photographer Mark Bolton took of proud dads and sons hugging after two Sunday championship basketball finals are worth more than our words. They present a fine school communications message all by themselves.

McBride hugs son
Souhegan’s John McBride hugs his dad, John, after Souhegan defeated ConVal, 53-51, in the NHIAA Div. II championship game at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Sunday.
