New Hampshire’s political colors change periodically. Neither party has had a permanent lock on state or national offices. Republicans prevailed, until they didn’t. Democrats swept in, and have also been swept out. The 1st District has often flipped. Republican Louis Wyman was in, until he was out. Democrats J. Oliva Huot and Norm D’Amours won the seat. Voters gave pundits whiplash as they went back and forth between Carol Shea-Porter and Frank Guinta, until the latter decided to shoot himself in the foot.
The 2nd District was “reliably Republican” until it wasn’t. Now, according to GOP defeatists, there ain’t no way a Republican can beat Annie Kuster, so why bother?
Instead, some Republicans have decided that a drastic relocation of certain cities and towns will be the end of incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st District. We wouldn’t bet a big plate of chicken fingers on that outcome.
The better plan would be to nominate two qualified and sensibly conservative candidates and make it clear to one and all that Republicans are proud of their principles and will fight for them from CoÖs to the sea.
Some things are supposed to go downhill in New Hampshire. Perhaps it is fitting that even as the state loses the institution that is Secretary of State Bill Gardner, alpine skiing has been turned upside down.
The New Hampshire House did the state a service this week in sustaining a gubernatorial veto of legislation that would overturn the long-held tradition of having state political primaries in the fall. Next year, it should make quick work of spiking a bill that would be worse than the first.
The continued efforts at both state and national levels to “forgive” student loans would stick taxpayers with even more debt while only encouraging the real source of the problem: rampant, incessant, and totally unjustified increases in post-secondary education costs. Colleges and universiti…
The New Hampshire Legislature meets today for the first time in the new year. One piece of legislation carried over from last year would require that local agencies provide 24 hours’ public notice whenever federal officials set up highway checkpoints to apprehend persons who have entered the…
The New Hampshire statute intended to prevent classroom discrimination based on a pupil’s race, gender, or religion sounds a lot like the State of Colorado’s constitutional prohibition against “any distinction or classification of pupils…on account of race or color.” The latter was adopted i…
Credit leaders Sherman Packard and Chuck Morse and the Republican legislative majority for giving New Hampshire taxpayers a great way to start off the new year. They made and succeeded in the important goal of better sharing with towns and cities the huge revenues generated by the state’s ro…
What will the Biden administration do when its push for “green energy” comes smack up against its promises to protect tribal lands and Native American rights? We hope it is not speaking with a forked tongue.