Call it a case of representation without habitation.
A Hooksett town councilor recently caught the attention of his peers because he was spending many of his nights in Manchester rather than Hooksett. Whether or how this might affect the fellow’s service or political future (or that of the two councilors who were tracking his whereabouts) will be up to Hooksett citizens to decide.
The story reminded us of a couple of instances in Manchester where candidates recently elected have resigned. For whatever reason, the winners are leaving the city. Special elections and/or temporary appointments will result.
There are many reasons why people stand for public office. We like to think that the majority are doing it out of respect and concern for representative government, which functions best with an active and involved citizenry.
We know that circumstances (and hot real estate markets) can change; but if these individuals were considering leaving, they shouldn’t have put themselves forth for public office. It is not fair to the citizens and it is not fair to other candidates.
But perhaps that is old-fashioned of us. With Democrats insisting that out-of-state college students should be able to vote on New Hampshire’s government, it may be too much to expect that those elected to office should commit to serving out their terms, or even to living where they govern.
Makes us wonder if the question former U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg famously asked of a novice opponent would retain its relevance today.
“Where’s Chester?” Gregg asked. The opponent had no clue. But the voters did.
“Sorry for the inconvenient,” read the printed sign at a McDonald’s drive-thru window this week. Were they apologizing for certain of their workers? Troublemakers, perhaps, for whom assembling a Happy Meal is an unpleasant chore?
Gov. Chris Sununu’s message in vetoing a state primary elections bill was succinct and to the point. Moving up the primary date, which has long been in September of even-numbered years, would “create more problems than it solves.”
New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Sylvester Marsh and a friend nearly perished on a summer day in the 1850s when Mt. Washington’s often fickle weather turned against them as they were climbing the Northeast’s highest peak. They survived, and countless others have been saved as a result…
In the wake of the jumble of confusion that came along last week with the latest White House and CDC directives, suggestions, etc. on COVID-19, a friend had a sound observation. “They should have had regular fireside chats.”
As wrenching as they are to read, the multiple indictments handed up last week in the ongoing Youth Development Center probe is an encouraging sign. If the 10 men who were named are found guilty, they should consider themselves lucky that they won’t be punished in the way they allegedly puni…
It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking an individual from suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its spending policies made sense in the specific case and as a general rule for the court to follow.