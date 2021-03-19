Earth’s wealthiest human has his eyes on the stars and on New Hampshire, a state a little warmer and wealthier than Mars.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been awarded $885 million over the next 10 years to bring Internet beamed from space to 642,925 locations, an oddly exact number for government work. It’s only 10% of what the FCC doled out as part of its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, but it is still an enormous investment of public dollars.
And there is an enormous challenge ahead for SpaceX in its plans for StarLink, an eventual constellation of more than 1,500 satellites in low Earth orbit interlinked to bring broadband to the remotest corners of the globe.
Which brings us to Coös County and all points north in New Hampshire. The pandemic has made plain the need for reliable, affordable broadband everywhere. Last year, the New Hampshire Electric Co-op stepped up during the pandemic to launch its own grassroots solution in several far north towns.
We welcome StarLink’s recent filing with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission to be designated an eligible telecommunications carrier here. It promises to bring service to areas not presently served and competition to communities now served by de facto monopolies.
Still, we wonder at the wisdom of spending public money on this now when private capital already seemed to be working well enough. Are we to believe that without a fat check from Uncle Sam that StarLink might not have made it to Dummer until 2031? Aren’t there supposed to be pubs on Mars by then?