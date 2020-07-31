It seems fitting that Bob Bahre was laid to rest just days before the running of the next NASCAR race at the little Loudon track that Bahre turned into a huge national success.

Even though he sold the track in 2008, Bahre’s name remains known and valued to NASCAR insiders and race crews, even as it is little known to the general public.

That would be OK with Bob Bahre. He wasn’t in business for the limelight. He was in business (several, in fact) to make a living for himself and his employees, to benefit auto racing, and to provide opportunities for others in his beloved Maine as well as here in New Hampshire.

For a guy who ran a trap line and worked on the family dairy farm as a kid, Bob Bahre was a visionary. He turned the Bryar race track in Loudon into what would become the largest facility of its kind in New England, attracting the largest crowds of all. He also introduced many New Englanders to the auto racing field, either as fans or participants or both.

The largest sports complex in New England can and has seated up to 76,000 fans for a race. That’s not the case this weekend, as COVID-19 has drastically limited the fan maximum. Now known as New Hampshire Motor Speedway, it will still bring national attention and draw a large network television audience.

Before the engines roar, we are guessing that there will be a moment of silence for a quiet man whose positive presence can still be felt throughout the region.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Editorials

Predictive policing: Fix it, don't trash it

Mark Hayward’s City Matters column on Monday told of a push by some in the university mathematics community “to boycott working with police departments.” Some of these mathematicians had helped develop computer systems used by police departments.

Sunday, July 26, 2020
Editorials

NH state of emergency: Planning for its demise

With much of the nation still in flames from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to end the emergency power Gov. Chris Sununu invoked last spring. He has used it wisely and adroitly, in stark contrast to the federal government, which through incompetence and inattention has contribute…

Friday, July 24, 2020
Editorials

About that Ioka sign: Will its defenders buy the building?

It’s clear that more than a few Exeter residents, as well as other lovers of history, don’t like a plan that would remove the celebrated Ioka Theatre sign from the side of the building. Indeed, the town Historic District Commission has voted, 3 to 2, to prohibit the new owners from so doing.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Editorials

The new school choice: Important decision for kids

It isn’t surprising that a state survey shows an overwhelming majority of parents and teachers want a return to classroom education if that is possible in September. Making that possible must be a top priority for all involved.

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Friday, July 17, 2020
Editorials

Investment return: Survey finds NH bang for its bucks

We take most surveys with a grain of salt. The firm WalletHub seems to churn them out by the bushel. A recent one didn’t include New Hampshire, for instance, as among the most “independent” of states. We ranked 16th, although the survey acknowledged our lowest-in-the-nation poverty rate.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Editorials

Wokefulness: A colony by any other name

Civics education being what it is these days, we are not at all sure if many public school students know that New Hampshire was one of America’s original 13 colonies. No matter. The way things are progressing, the very term “colony” may soon be expunged from whatever history books remain extant.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Editorials

Masks for freedom: Our responsibility

  • Updated

This weekend we celebrate Independence Day. In 1776 the American colonies threw off the yoke of the British Empire. It took six more years of war following that Declaration of Independence to fully secure our freedom. In signing the Declaration of Independence the Founding Fathers ingrained …