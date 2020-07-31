It seems fitting that Bob Bahre was laid to rest just days before the running of the next NASCAR race at the little Loudon track that Bahre turned into a huge national success.
Even though he sold the track in 2008, Bahre’s name remains known and valued to NASCAR insiders and race crews, even as it is little known to the general public.
That would be OK with Bob Bahre. He wasn’t in business for the limelight. He was in business (several, in fact) to make a living for himself and his employees, to benefit auto racing, and to provide opportunities for others in his beloved Maine as well as here in New Hampshire.
For a guy who ran a trap line and worked on the family dairy farm as a kid, Bob Bahre was a visionary. He turned the Bryar race track in Loudon into what would become the largest facility of its kind in New England, attracting the largest crowds of all. He also introduced many New Englanders to the auto racing field, either as fans or participants or both.
The largest sports complex in New England can and has seated up to 76,000 fans for a race. That’s not the case this weekend, as COVID-19 has drastically limited the fan maximum. Now known as New Hampshire Motor Speedway, it will still bring national attention and draw a large network television audience.
Before the engines roar, we are guessing that there will be a moment of silence for a quiet man whose positive presence can still be felt throughout the region.