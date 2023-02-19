Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.
The cross-state license acceptance is a good idea. But we’re not jumping for joy just yet on the question of eliminating boards entirely.
Why? For one thing, the governor didn’t tell the public just which boards he has in mind. Why? We don’t think he knows exactly. But it made for a nice applause line in his speech before the Legislature last week.
Certainly there are services that can be performed without the need for a state license. There are others whose processes can be streamlined. But all that requires some careful consideration. Even getting public input would be nice.
That is unlikely to happen if the boards and professions in question are dumped into the notorious “trailer bill” that is attached to a budget bill and is often a grab bag. A separate bill on the subject would have been better.
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.