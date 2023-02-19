Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.

The cross-state license acceptance is a good idea. But we’re not jumping for joy just yet on the question of eliminating boards entirely.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Happy Birthday: Still liking Lincoln

We have always been partial to President Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is today. New Hampshire can claim with pride that we gave his nascent presidential campaign a great boost.

Color costs: Boston reparations

Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.

Friday, February 10, 2023

Going up? Cannon’s tramway

Yes, indeed, the state should consider all options as to the future of the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. Gov. Chris Sununu stated that this week. He included an option he favors.

Rude, rowdy: State of disunion

The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Daycare caution: Take care in new law

State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.

Sunday, February 05, 2023

Muffin murals: Trouble brews in Conway

Conway’s town meeting ought to be interesting this year. We would suggest attendees bring a cup of coffee and maybe a muffin, but that might get them arrested for electioneering.

OCA’s mission: Its oversight is vital

The Office of Child Advocate for New Hampshire is a much-needed position. Independent oversight of state and local agencies that deal with children is not just wise but vital.