“Incidentally,” read the parenthetical note in a Sunday News fossil feature, “New Hampshire is one of only seven states without a state fossil.”

Somewhere, in some school classroom, we are fairly certain that this glaring gap in New Hampshire’s resume is being addressed even now.

We blame the Democrats. We have no good reason to do so, but since a Dartmouth fellow is suggesting that humans may be to blame for the end of the wooly mammoth in these parts, it seems only right to point at the party of Biden, Pelosi, and Hassan.

The Dartmouth fellow (post-doctorate, department of anthropology) came across a fossilized mammoth bone fragment in a warehouse for Dartmouth’s Hood Museum. Nathaniel Kitchel was able to have a sample of the fragment tested and it was determined to be a mere 12,800 years old. That’s older than many New Englanders and Kitchel thinks it or others may have crossed paths with humans. And if that is so, perhaps human hunters are to “blame” for the mammoth’s extinction. Or it could have been climate change.

Kitchel hails from Vermont, where the bones of this particular mammoth were found in 1848 in a peat bog in Mount Holly.

It is exciting to contemplate wooly mammoths stomping around Hanover and White River Junction. We hope more research is done. But there are a couple of things that need to be set straight.

First, Vermonters were premature in naming the Mount Holly mammoth as their official state fossil. Clearly, Bernie Sanders needs to be in the running.

And second, hunters are not to blame for the mammoths’ extinction. It is well-established that COVID killed the beasts. Their tusks kept shredding their masks.

