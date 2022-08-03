No doubt some color returned to Maggie Hassan’s cheeks after she heard the news over the weekend. Her chances of retaining her U.S. Senate seat are slim enough as is. Having her party take away the primary now would probably seal her fate.
U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas are in much the same boat. Kuster may make it to shore but Pappas must have felt gut-punched when his party decided this was the year to send the primary to the gallows. “It’s not final yet!” is not much of a campaign slogan.
It is doubtful that many Granite Staters will fall for this delaying maneuver. The party pretty much spelled out its plans in announcing the stay of execution.
While much “progress has been made,” it said, regarding reordering the primary calendar, a final decision will now happen “as soon after the midterm elections as is possible.” We think this means it will happen “in a New York minute.”
Of course, even Hassan’s and Pappas’ survival won’t spare the primary. If they win, their sinecures are safe for another term. If they lose, the Democratic National Committee can say, “Hey, kids, we tried.”
New Hampshire’s historic primary system has long been the envy — and target — of other states. In this modern political age of multi-billion-dollar campaigns where candidates rarely get to meet and listen to voters, New Hampshire provides the rare chance for underdogs to be heard and make a difference. Big-time politicians don’t like that.
New Hampshire has the added burden of not sufficiently checking all the special interest boxes that today constitute much of the Democratic Party’s ever more left-leaning and socialist base. Our small population is nowhere near big enough to cover all of them. So even though New Hampshire has done much to aid Democrats from John F. Kennedy and Gene McCarthy to Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and even Bernie Sanders, it is to be kicked to the curb by Maggie Hassan’s woke party.
“Thanks for nothing, Maggie,” may be a useful slogan for her Republican opponent this November. Ditto for Chris Pappas.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?