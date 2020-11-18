It seems ironic that the New Hampshire couple upset with the producers of the North Woods Law TV program for allegedly invading their privacy are in fact bringing notoriety on themselves with their lawsuit. It puts us in mind of the fellow who killed his parents and then begged for the court’s mercy because he was an orphan.
The couple, we won’t name them here and apparently neither did the program in which they figured, said they asked not to be included on an episode involving the growing of marijuana. There is a dispute as to whether they were told they were being filmed. In any case, their faces were intentionally blurred on the Animal Planet network show.
The series includes episodes involving New Hampshire Fish and Game officers. It has proved popular and has given Fish and Game much good publicity and opportunities to educate our citizens on the agency’s interesting and varied work.
We do have a question, however. With all the varied work Fish and Game has to do, is it a good use of its limited resources to be tracking down someone who has been growing marijuana out in a field?
Even assuming the property in the episode was public land, would the end here justify the ways and means? With budgets tight in this pandemic environment, we would think stocking trout, rescuing lost hikers, and catching bear-baiters would trump involvement in an episode entitled “Weed Whackers.”