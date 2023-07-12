The primary takeaway? Most deaths and injuries on the water are highly preventable. Operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout and excessive speed are the top four causes of accidents, accounting for 1,079 of 2,222 injuries and 171 of the 636 deaths in 2022.
If you’ve spent much time on the water, it will come as little surprise that alcohol was the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents and 16% of deaths on the water last year.
More than half of the accidents involved hitting land, obstructions or other boats, resulting in one-in-five deaths and a majority of injuries. Nearly half of all deaths (46%) were in open motorboats, but 21% of those who died were in canoes and kayaks. Jet skis and pontoon boats each accounted for 8% of fatal accidents.
Drowning was the cause of death for 70% of those who lost their lives while boating, and it logically follows that a whopping 77% of those who perished weren’t wearing life jackets. So best to buckle up even if you know how to swim.
The Coast Guard wasn’t all doom and gloom. From the data released, only 13% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator had received some safety instruction.
Whether you’re an old salt or a new hand afloat, if you haven’t participated in a safety class, please do. The life you save may be your own, that of someone you love, or someone you would surely regret injuring.
Classes are mandatory to operate many motorboats. New Hampshire makes it easy. Visit the Marine Patrol’s boating education page online (bit.ly/46LExSe).
