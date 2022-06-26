A proposed community center on Manchester’s West Side is a fitting tribute to the late Mark Stebbins and a good use of land the city owns near Gossler Park and Parkside schools.
Stebbins’ heart was in helping the city advance in measures large and small. His family support of Easterseals, the YMCA, and the Boys and Girls Club, among others, has been unwavering. A new center to serve child and family needs in this area of the city is a wonderful extension of that commitment.
The West Side has a lot going for it (think Credit Union, Catholic Medical Center, the Cashin Senior Center, and Ste. Marie parish among others). But it can sometimes feel a bit removed from some city activities and services and the future of West High School remains uncertain.
Jeanine Tousignant, an inspired choice to facilitate the Stebbins plan, says it is about “gaining access to services in a very walkable area.” New immigrant families, especially, will benefit from programs within walking distance for them.
The Stebbins plan aims to raise $17 million, all through private donations. That’s a smart way to do it, for it promotes buy-in and support within the community. Information on what can be a big plus for Manchester may be found at www.markstebbinscommunitycenter.org.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.