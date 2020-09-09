New Hampshire lost a favorite son and an extraordinary man with the passing last week of former Gov. Steve Merrill.

He grew up the son of a Hampton lumberman, once entering a burning barn to save equipment from a ruinous fire. He was as comfortable in a North Country hunting camp as he was in the halls of power in Concord or Washington.

He could reach a sensible compromise on complex legislation but hold fast to the price of a Christmas tree at his in-laws’ Madbury farm.

He was born on the first day of summer, fitting for a man whose mild and sunny disposition made even perfect strangers comfortable. He played guitar, rode bulls, and climbed New Hampshire mountains.

He was justly proud of his military service and of his great skills as a trial lawyer.

One of the state’s most popular elected officials, he gave up a perhaps boundless political career in order to raise his sons with his beloved wife, Heather.

Yes, he did coin the term “New Hampshire Advantage.” It generally refers to our state’s belief in a small government, held in check by low taxes and regulations and fostering an independent spirit. But New Hampshire also has had the great advantage of producing selfless individuals like Steve Merrill who gladly serve their state and nation in ways large and small without expecting anything in return.

Our condolences to the Merrill family and we thank them for sharing Steve with all of us.

