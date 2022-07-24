In response, Biden will spend more money on cooling centers and retrofitting buildings. Such measures can help cope with temperature extremes but they don’t address what Biden sees as the real culprit, fossil fuel emissions. His current strategy on that front is to ask Saudi Arabia to please pump more oil. That won’t help to reduce emissions but he is hoping it will reduce consumer (and voter) outrage over high energy prices.
In his Massachusetts remarks, Biden said he would push for more clean energy — in particular new offshore wind projects in the Gulf of Mexico.
Once again, we heard nothing about available, proven technology that produces emissions-free power on the largest of scales.
Nuclear power should be a key component of American energy policy but it languishes here due to decades of demonizing by leftwing foes and a complacent news media. If Washington doesn’t wise up soon, nuclear technological knowledge here will face its own existential threat.
