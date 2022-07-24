President Joe Biden came to Massachusetts last week to declare climate change an existential threat to mankind. It is an emergency, he said.

In response, Biden will spend more money on cooling centers and retrofitting buildings. Such measures can help cope with temperature extremes but they don’t address what Biden sees as the real culprit, fossil fuel emissions. His current strategy on that front is to ask Saudi Arabia to please pump more oil. That won’t help to reduce emissions but he is hoping it will reduce consumer (and voter) outrage over high energy prices.

Friday, July 22, 2022
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Playing politics: Even with school safety

Threats to school safety are especially top of mind these days in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. Attempting to take advantage of this for political gain is reprehensible.

Sunday, July 17, 2022

West Side center: Neighbor considerations

We hope promoters of a new community center on Manchester’s West Side and neighborhood residents can come to a positive resolution of their differences. That may take some give and take from both camps.

Police pride: Chief defends MPD

The claim by the director of a Manchester gay pride group that the police department is somehow anti-gay because of how it briefly delayed a parade is, in a word, absurd.

Taking a break: Shibinette to step down

Outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says she will take a short break from her work life to focus on her family and herself. Her announcement last week is a reminder of the extraordinary pressures leaders in both public and private sectors have been under during th…

Friday, July 15, 2022

What surplus? State, localities owe billions

If you ask a Democrat you’ll find that inflation comes from greed. Ask a Republican and you’ll find it comes from Joe Biden. Regardless of its origin, all can agree that it has arrived.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

'Invest,' she says: A Nashua pol off the rails

A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”

Spongy what? No more gypsy moths

We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”