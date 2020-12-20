Our good news from the week just past: Despite or perhaps because of this tough and terrible year, people and businesses are continuing to contribute to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

The daily list of donations we publish continues to read like Christmas cards sent by familiar names. Some are in memory of lost loved ones. Others are in lieu of Christmas cards or gifts to one another. That “anonymous” person keeps giving as well, including one $4,000 donation along with many smaller ones.

Local businesses and community institutions have also donated again this year, recognizing the need and that their donations fit very much with their own missions.

As recent news stories have reported, the pandemic and related economic disruptions have knocked some people flat this year. The Salvation Army helps them catch their breath and gives them hope at Christmas.

Christmas, by the way, is this week. But there’s still time to make a donation. You can go online at Unionleader.com/santafund or mail a check to Union Leader Santa Fund, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.

And thank you.

Sunday, December 20, 2020
Editorials

Still time to give :The need for Santa Fund

  • Carl Perreault

Our good news from the week just past: Despite or perhaps because of this tough and terrible year, people and businesses are continuing to contribute to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Friday, December 18, 2020
Editorials

Those House rules: Not requiring masks is wrong

The Republican majority on the New Hampshire House Rules Committee was right this week to reject mandates on firearms, or even firewater, at the State House. It was wrong on refusing to require the wearing of protective masks.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Editorials

Nashua's curfew: What benefit at what cost?

Nashua’s Board of Health vote this week recommending aldermen set a 9:30 nightly curfew for restaurants and bars was not surprising but still disappointing. We hope the aldermen were listening to citizens, including one who said it feels “like this is a knee-jerk reaction to do something bec…

Sunday, December 13, 2020
Editorials

No to Nashua curfew: Stopping the Mass. hordes

Nashua is considering a 9:30 p.m. mandatory closing time for its restaurants and bars because, its health officials say, Massachusetts has one. They worry that Bay Staters, still ravenous for food and drink at that hour, will head to Nashua to wine, dine, and disperse COVID-19. In fact, they…

Editorials

Shaheen gushes: To hell with civilian oversight

It doesn’t look like Jeanne Shaheen has any problems with waiving the requirement that a U.S. Secretary of Defense must be at least seven years removed from military service. Oh, well, President-elect Joe Biden is only doing what Donald Trump did in naming retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to…

Editorials

Christmas is coming: Here's an easy gift idea

No reason to panic, but Christmas is just 12 days away from today’s Sunday News. We are confident that our readers are well ahead of the clock, and have just “one or two things” to pick up to complete their shopping list.

Friday, December 11, 2020
Editorials

New Hampshire mourns: Speaker Dick Hinch. RIP

Coming without warning as it did, this week’s death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch is a particularly difficult blow for his family, friends, and his many colleagues in politics and government to absorb.

Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Editorials

More veteran deaths: What are Sununu, Shaheen doing?

Twenty-eight. That, as of yesterday, is the number of residents who have died at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton from COVID-19-related causes — in less than one month. That’s out of a total census of 140. Is this the best New Hampshire and the Veterans Administration can do for our…

Sunday, December 06, 2020
Editorials

Remember Pearl Harbor? New civics bill introduced

Several U.S. senators introduced a bill last week to further the teaching of civics and history in our schools. Per usual, the price tag is enormous, although in this day a mere $1 billion barely merits a yawn from many of us.

Friday, December 04, 2020
Editorials

No impeachment: Instead, review emergency law

Seven Republican New Hampshire House members have decided not to try to impeach their governor. This is a wise decision. Going after Gov. Chris Sununu for his handling of the pandemic is akin to a few misfit elves trying to sack Santa because he didn’t seek their blessing for a mid-course co…