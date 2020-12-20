Still time to give :The need for Santa Fund

Our good news from the week just past: Despite or perhaps because of this tough and terrible year, people and businesses are continuing to contribute to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.
The daily list of donations we publish continues to read like Christmas cards sent by familiar names. Some are in memory of lost loved ones. Others are in lieu of Christmas cards or gifts to one another. That “anonymous” person keeps giving as well, including one $4,000 donation along with many smaller ones.
Local businesses and community institutions have also donated again this year, recognizing the need and that their donations fit very much with their own missions.
As recent news stories have reported, the pandemic and related economic disruptions have knocked some people flat this year. The Salvation Army helps them catch their breath and gives them hope at Christmas.
Christmas, by the way, is this week. But there’s still time to make a donation. You can go online at Unionleader.com/santafund or mail a check to Union Leader Santa Fund, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.
And thank you.