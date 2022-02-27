Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him continue at our peril.

President Biden has to do more than freeze the bully’s bank accounts. While Biden has done well to get Europe to support that effort, it is not enough to make Putin alter his course.

America and NATO need to make it clear that they intend to stop any further Putin aggression by any means necessary. He has threatened nuclear holocaust if he is interfered with. What of it? If he wins, America’s freedom is ultimately destroyed. We can’t live with that.

Friday, February 25, 2022
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Sunday, February 20, 2022

School secrecy: The work of the people?

The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.

High on the shelves: Liquor-marijuana combo

The New Hampshire House has advanced a plan that would address the issue of pot smoking in an unusual way: It could be sold legally, but only in state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?

What holiday? History is bunk

Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.

Friday, February 18, 2022

Hope for Harmony: NH needs to know now

We suppose it is the longest of longshots, but it’s understandable if Granite Staters found encouragement this week in the story out of New York involving a missing child.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

YDC litigation: Beware the blank check

It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…

Man of faith: George Larkin, R.I.P.

Man of faith: George Larkin, R.I.P.

If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.