New Hampshire's Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should "follow the science" when it comes to a proposed prohibition on abortions when the unborn baby is six months (24 weeks) along or more.

In the decades since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, science has shown clearly that an unborn baby at that stage is clearly more than a "fertilized egg." Science has also shown that premature babies born long before that 24-week mark survive and thrive.

State Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury, was correct when he said that this proposal is "a modest goal for us to reach."

But the pro-abortion crowd is far from modest. It is proud that New Hampshire has had one of the nation's most liberal abortion laws, with more than 40 states banning late-term abortions earlier than we do.

Neither Sununu nor lawmakers should be fooled by the pro-abortion complaint that the proposal hasn't an exception for rape or incest. That is a classic red herring. Such cases are extremely rare. But by allowing them, lawmakers would be saying that some innocent lives are worth less than others.

Gov. Sununu has said, relative to COVID-19, that the loss of a single life is one too many. If he follows the science, then he surely knows that he may soon be in a position to save many lives.

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Exclusion therapy: Derryfield School dilemma

We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.

Plaistow again: Who called the cops?

Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Big and bold: Manchester's future

Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.