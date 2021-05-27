New Hampshire's Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should "follow the science" when it comes to a proposed prohibition on abortions when the unborn baby is six months (24 weeks) along or more.
In the decades since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, science has shown clearly that an unborn baby at that stage is clearly more than a "fertilized egg." Science has also shown that premature babies born long before that 24-week mark survive and thrive.
State Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury, was correct when he said that this proposal is "a modest goal for us to reach."
But the pro-abortion crowd is far from modest. It is proud that New Hampshire has had one of the nation's most liberal abortion laws, with more than 40 states banning late-term abortions earlier than we do.
Neither Sununu nor lawmakers should be fooled by the pro-abortion complaint that the proposal hasn't an exception for rape or incest. That is a classic red herring. Such cases are extremely rare. But by allowing them, lawmakers would be saying that some innocent lives are worth less than others.
Gov. Sununu has said, relative to COVID-19, that the loss of a single life is one too many. If he follows the science, then he surely knows that he may soon be in a position to save many lives.