The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.
Sullivan’s is a loss for the Democratic Party here in New Hampshire. There isn’t much with which this newspaper and Sullivan agree politically but we have always found her to be a formidable foe who can disagree without being disagreeable.
Her column in this newspaper rankles some conservatives to no end but causes others to sharpen their own arguments, which is a good thing.
Her voice on the Democratic National Committee has been an effective one for the New Hampshire Presidential Primary, which is always a target for those who don’t understand its value. (Or for those who do understand it and don’t like it.)
Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar understands and appreciates that value. Without New Hampshire giving her a chance to be heard alongside the rich and famous candidates, she would not have had any chance whatsoever.
It may have been that her party finds Klobuchar too much of a moderate. If so, that doesn’t bode well for Democrat chances against Donald Trump in the fall.
We wish both women well.
Monday, March 02, 2020
- Editorial
- Updated
What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.
- Editorial
- Updated
We were apparently rushing the season with a Sunday editorial on the death of Democratic legislators’ plans for a New Hampshire ski tax.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Someone working for the U.S. Department of Labor thinks New Hampshire ski areas need more adult supervision. We think the ski areas are doing pretty well; but we are not so sure about the Labor Department.
Opponents of a New Hampshire House bill that would prevent boys from playing on girls’ athletic teams say that this would be “discrimination.” We agree. The bill would “discriminate” in favor of allowing girls to compete against girls.
Absent the federal government swooping in and shutting them down, this should be a great weekend for New Hampshire ski areas.
Friday, February 28, 2020
If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?
It’s not just seat belts that the Democrats in the Legislature want big government to handle for you, it’s also what they can ask your children without your permission.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
- Editorial
-
He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.
- Editorial
-
You gotta love New Hampshire. Well, you don’t, but we find the Granite State’s quirks and oddities a sign of creativeness if nothing else.
Monday, February 24, 2020
- Editorial
-
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
- Editorial
-
We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
Friday, February 21, 2020
- Editorial
-
Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…
- Editorial
-
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.