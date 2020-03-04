The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.

Sullivan’s is a loss for the Democratic Party here in New Hampshire. There isn’t much with which this newspaper and Sullivan agree politically but we have always found her to be a formidable foe who can disagree without being disagreeable.

Her column in this newspaper rankles some conservatives to no end but causes others to sharpen their own arguments, which is a good thing.

Her voice on the Democratic National Committee has been an effective one for the New Hampshire Presidential Primary, which is always a target for those who don’t understand its value. (Or for those who do understand it and don’t like it.)

Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar understands and appreciates that value. Without New Hampshire giving her a chance to be heard alongside the rich and famous candidates, she would not have had any chance whatsoever.

It may have been that her party finds Klobuchar too much of a moderate. If so, that doesn’t bode well for Democrat chances against Donald Trump in the fall.

We wish both women well.

What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.

Buckle up or else: Is 'Live Free or Die' being replaced?

If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?

