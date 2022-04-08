Further on the matter of Gov. Chris Sununu’s remarks regarding Donald Trump at an elegant Washington dinner last weekend. (And, no, we won’t even touch the subsequent COVID-19 outbreak.)
We said earlier this week that Sununu had brushed off his off-color comments (about Trump being crazy) as a joke and we could buy that. A colleague offers a different perspective. He writes:
“It took courage to drop that bomb. But it may not have been the right word or the right place. Sununu now needs to explain his break with his party’s two-time nominee to Republican voters directly, without humor and with detail.
“One of Trump’s most appealing promises was his pledge to ‘drain the swamp.’ Of course, he did no such thing. But in three words he captured the anger of voters fed up with Washington’s arrogant alliance of politicians and media stars that sneers at the cultural beliefs and everyday concerns of most Americans.
“But to take his shot at Trump, Sununu chose one of the swamp’s most pretentious events, the supposedly bipartisan Gridiron dinner. That was odd. The Washington Post reported that the ‘exclusive evening of power brokers’ attracted hundreds of big-name Democrats but just three elected Republicans aside from Sununu. Unsurprisingly, the white-tie crowd loved Sununu’s gibes. But that applause came from an elite audience whose tolerance for conservatives ends as soon as the white ties come off. A rollicking speech crafted for that room may win headlines but will never win friends.
“We hope the governor now works to convince local conservatives and moderates, not national Democrats and their media enablers, that Trump is unfit for office. In an era in which voters distrust most politicians, polls suggest Trump and Sununu are remarkably popular in this state. Perhaps it’s because both men have proven to be political mavericks unafraid of pointing out their own party’s flaws. If there is anyone who can convince New Hampshire Republicans and independents that someone other than the erratic former President should win the 2024 GOP nomination, it may be Chris Sununu.”
Donna Soucy, Democrat, deplores an attempt to ensure that only legitimate New Hampshire residents vote in New Hampshire elections. She and her party colleagues in the state Senate voted last week against a bill that would strengthen election integrity without harming in any way the rights of…
In a column we publish today, UNH President James Dean provides a cogent summary of accomplishments at the state university in the past four years since he took the helm. It’s quite a list and we commend it to you.
We hope the new spokesman for New Hampshire’s Attorney General misspoke last week. In refusing to provide the public with records regarding a fired state police officer, the spokesman said this is a case “about protecting the private, personnel records of the tens of thousands of public empl…
Whatever the spin or slant of the particular media back home, the work of on-the-ground correspondents in covering the horrendous war in Ukraine has been nothing short of admirable and in some ways astonishing.
Gov. Chris Sununu is getting it from all sides, which usually means he’s doing something right. In this case, it was his promise to veto a redistricting plan for New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. As drawn, the map might have made Elbridge Gerry (of Gerrymandering fame) green with envy.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?