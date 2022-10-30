Democrats trying to defeat Gov. Chris Sununu by painting him as anti-abortion are showing just how pitifully weak is their case against his reelection.
No pro-life advocates are rushing to Sununu’s side. That’s because he has made it clear that he is “pro-choice.”
Sununu’s position on abortion, while not our own, aligns him with a majority of Granite Staters and Americans overall. That position holds that abortion on demand should be permitted during the first two-thirds of a pregnancy. It is only after that timeframe that much of the public questions the taking of life.
That standard is also the law in New Hampshire and in many other states.
But that is no longer enough for the Democratic Party. Its candidates here and elsewhere refuse to draw any line up to the very moment of birth. It is absurd political double-talk for Sununu to be called anti-abortion because the law he signed didn’t list rape or incest as exceptions. What are the circumstances that prevent such a pregnancy from being discovered and done away with long before the final trimester?
Pro-life advocates will not find an ally in Chris Sununu. They will, however, find numerous other reasons to support him over his opponent.
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.
In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.