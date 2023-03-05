Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.
Right now, the state is having the same difficult time that the private sector is in recruiting and retaining workers. Boosting pay is thus needed.
That said, conservative legislators were right to hold their applause when the governor proposed the largest pay increase in 50 years.
A pay raise of 10% this year would then be compounded by an additional 2% raise in 2024. All that would figure into overall spending of 12%.
That is a lot of spending at the same time hospitals are seeking more state aid, the state is under court order to quickly resolve the issue of mental health beds, and Sununu wants to build a new state prison, and add a great deal to state school building aid. And let’s not forget about the group suing the state to spend even more money on public education even as the number of students continues to evaporate.
The Legislature has a lot to consider here. Republicans lead the House by the narrowest of margins. Then will be set upon as cruel, uncaring, and callous. It would be nice to know that the governor has their back. Does he?
