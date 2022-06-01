When it comes to New Hampshire pro-life voters, Gov. Chris Sununu may think he has a buffer zone around him. With likely Democratic opponents even more pro-abortion than he, where else are pro-lifers to go?
But that’s here in New Hampshire. A Sununu national campaign — say in 2024 — would test him against Republican candidates whose pro-life records are clear.
Some in New Hampshire thought Sununu had made himself clear on the law against protests near abortion clinics when he first ran for governor. He said he supported repeal of the ban on these so-called “buffer zones” that rest on shaky constitutional ground.
Fast forward to this legislative session, where Republicans are now in charge and have passed such a repeal. Did Sununu sign it? Nope. He vetoed it last week. Whoops.
We like Sununu on a lot of issues but unlike some in the pro-life camp, we have never thought him anything other than “pro-choice.” Meaning he chooses to be pro-abortion or pro-life depending on what works best for him.
Having repeated his position that the United States will defend Taiwan with force if need be against an invasion by the Communist Chinese, President Joe Biden has quickly lapsed back into “strategic ambiguity.”
The American Red Cross needs to step up and let Eliot Webster donate blood. We suspect that is the conclusion of pretty much anyone who read City Matters columnist Mark Hayward’s piece in our Monday edition.
We know that people interested in disability rights were eager to read Mark Hayward’s column (see related editorial). We know this because several of them inquired as to how they might “get around” the UnionLeader.com paywall.
For most Granite Staters, issues regarding landfills are out of sight and thus out of mind. But if you live near Forest Lake in Dalton or Whitefield, or you like to hike along or sit beside the Ammonoosuc River in Bethlehem, the siting or expansion of a landfill nearby tends to concentrate t…