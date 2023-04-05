Donald Trump lost the presidency in 2020 by being Donald Trump. Chris Sununu will not win it by pledging to support Trump under any circumstances.

Just which voters does Gov. Sununu expect to attract with his schtick of “I’m against Trump, think he’s guilty, he won’t get the nomination, but I’m a Republican so if Trump is the nominee, I’m for him”?

Sunday, April 02, 2023

A slight pause: For a cat clause

We don’t have a dog in this fight but if legislators are willing to tell owners what they can and cannot do with their cat’s claws, where does it end?

Friday, March 31, 2023

Smart ruling: Court steers clear

New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

Donchess bullish: An expensive train ride

The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.

And the winner is ...

And this week’s winner for tasteless public statement goes to Rep. Timothy Cahill (R-Raymond). But the week isn’t quite over.