Donald Trump lost the presidency in 2020 by being Donald Trump. Chris Sununu will not win it by pledging to support Trump under any circumstances.
Just which voters does Gov. Sununu expect to attract with his schtick of “I’m against Trump, think he’s guilty, he won’t get the nomination, but I’m a Republican so if Trump is the nominee, I’m for him”?
Trump could not get a majority to vote for him in 2020. His base may have hardened but it has also shrunk. He won’t win in 2024 but he may take the Republican Party down with him.
It will take brave young men and women to help rebuild it.
If Sununu wants to be one of them, fine. He has admirable qualities and a nice manner. But he does neither his nation, nor his political party, nor himself any good with such a foolish and indeed dangerous declaration as he has been making of late on the TV circuit.
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”
The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.