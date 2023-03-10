Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.
Come one, come all is Sununu’s view. Only don’t make yourself comfortable if you don’t gain traction quickly.
That sounds like a guy who is familiar with the New Hampshire Presidential Primary and its history of being open to all contenders. It has made underdogs into contenders and it has tripped up more than one frontrunner. Alas, the Democratic Party is trying to remove our pesky primary in order to protect President Joe Biden, whose “sell-by” date was some time ago.
The real action will be on the Republican side and that starts with a primary that is less than a year away. Sununu said that if the primary were held right now, he believes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat Trump. But he apparently wasn’t asked what would be the outcome if Sununu himself entered the race.
Perhaps the young governor could catch lightning in a bottle. If Florida is, as DeSantis says, where “woke goes to die,” New Hampshire could be where a once-sensible party begins to wake up.
Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.
The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.