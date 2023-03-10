Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.

Come one, come all is Sununu’s view. Only don’t make yourself comfortable if you don’t gain traction quickly.

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Sununu’s budget: A bit too rich for NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.

Milford's horn: Will it be uncancelled?

For 129 years, Milford’s historic fire horn would sound daily at 11:45 a.m. You could set your watch by it and at one time likely many did. It would summon nearby granite quarry workers to lunch.

Friday, March 03, 2023

Twice bitten: Districts in the dark

How is it that a bookkeeper who steals from one New Hampshire school district can be terminated and then be hired by a second district where she repeats the process?

Wednesday, March 01, 2023

Seat belt Sununu: Is he for mandate now?

Since when has Gov. Chris Sununu been in favor of a mandatory seat belt law for New Hampshire adults? And if he isn’t, why is he allowing a state office to testify for a bill to do just that?

Touchy Democrats: Backing Old Joe

Politico reporter and columnist Jonathan Martin recently wrote on a matter that is too touchy for most elected Democrats to address, at least on the record.

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Nikki and Ray: Balderdash in spades

The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.

Ed Dupont RIP: Gave much to NH

We were sorry to read of the passing of Ed Dupont, a quiet, hard-working soul who brought his all to help New Hampshire in ways large and small.