Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?

The Jan. 6 invasion was a disgrace that could have ended badly but Trump thinks prosecuting the rioters was the real disgrace and that “if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly.”

This is arrant nonsense but it is considered gospel by many Trump disciples. Which is why Gov. Chris Sununu’s simple and reasonable response to Trump was the topic of much political attention this week.

No, Sununu told CNN in response to a question, the guilty should not be pardoned.

“The folks that were part of the riots and, frankly, the assault on the U.S. Capitol, have to be held accountable. There is a rule of law,” said New Hampshire’s governor.

He compared the situation to Antifa rioters who were part of burning cities in 2020. (That last part didn’t get much attention.)

Careful there, governor. Such plain speaking isn’t going to dampen the 2024 presidential talk about you.

Friday, January 28, 2022

Help is on the way: How did Manchester manage?

Manchester has been without an economic development director for more than two years, during which time, according to Mayor Joyce Craig’s recent campaign, the city has been a raging success.

‘Occupancy’ tax: It’s whack-a-mole time

Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Train costs: No one seems to know

  • Carl Perreault

We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.

Call-back pay? Was it all a false alarm?

Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Pol Sci pundits: Up a creek without polls

In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.

Friday, January 21, 2022

Weather with impact: Too many modern terms

Modern word-speak has become too much for us. We have long since ignored much “breaking news.” It is seldom news, and being the first to post a press release is hardly shattering.