Last week was a pretty good one for Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire. The state got the good news that the capable governor wants to continue in that role for another term; and he was presented with a positive Executive Council vote on pandemic funding.

Political pundits and other gas bags couldn’t stand for a second that Sununu has decided not to seek a U.S. Senate seat. It upset all of their speculation plans. They were forced to come up with new ones, including the laughable claim that former Gov. John Lynch would again seek the governor’s office to help the Democrats stop Sununu.

This was ridiculous but no more so than one of the pundits saying that “in retrospect” Sununu’s announcement wasn’t a surprise to him. Predicting the past does seem fairly safe.

Should Sununu win another term, he would equal Lynch’s record four terms in office. That amounts to two terms in most other states; we just like to keep our governors on a shorter leash.

As noted, Sununu is a capable executive. We don’t know how big a role he may have had in getting executive councilors to change their vote on accepting more federal funding for COVID-19 related needs, but it was the right move.

Friday, November 12, 2021

Good news: Sununu is needed here

Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

No knock on Wood: Night editor calls it a day

Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.

Sunday, November 07, 2021

Redistrict plan: Back to the drawing board

When it comes to election districts, we always thought Portsmouth, Durham, Lee and Madbury should be lumped in with the Isles of Shoals and not be permitted to vote on anything but municipal matters like parking, Festivus, and wild sea flowers. But perhaps the new congressional redistricting…

Election delusion: Build back backlash

Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan.

Climate changers: Still no nukes or hydro

Back when environmental concerns were curtailing fossil fuel explorations and OPEC was also helping to drive up oil prices, “Let them freeze in the dark” was a popular Texas oil field bumper sticker.

Friday, November 05, 2021

Bedford bumble: Blame the state, too, for this

It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.

Wednesday, November 03, 2021
+2
In mourning: Red Sox Nation’s loss

If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.

Polling of the bulls: Dangerous and dumb

A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.