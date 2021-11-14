Political pundits and other gas bags couldn’t stand for a second that Sununu has decided not to seek a U.S. Senate seat. It upset all of their speculation plans. They were forced to come up with new ones, including the laughable claim that former Gov. John Lynch would again seek the governor’s office to help the Democrats stop Sununu.
This was ridiculous but no more so than one of the pundits saying that “in retrospect” Sununu’s announcement wasn’t a surprise to him. Predicting the past does seem fairly safe.
Should Sununu win another term, he would equal Lynch’s record four terms in office. That amounts to two terms in most other states; we just like to keep our governors on a shorter leash.
As noted, Sununu is a capable executive. We don’t know how big a role he may have had in getting executive councilors to change their vote on accepting more federal funding for COVID-19 related needs, but it was the right move.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.
Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.
When it comes to election districts, we always thought Portsmouth, Durham, Lee and Madbury should be lumped in with the Isles of Shoals and not be permitted to vote on anything but municipal matters like parking, Festivus, and wild sea flowers. But perhaps the new congressional redistricting…
Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan.
It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.