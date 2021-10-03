The lynching of democracy in New Hampshire last Wednesday morning was not Gov. Chris Sununu’s finest hour. We expected his press conference later that day to begin with a ringing denunciation of those who had successfully shut down an Executive Council meeting. We expected him to make it clear that any future disruption would be met with the full force of the law.
Instead, Sununu adopted a “nothing to see here” attitude. He said he wasn’t troubled by what he called “a little bit of a mob mentality” at a council meeting where state employees needed police escorts to escape the place.
Rather than admit that he and the council were intimidated into calling off their meeting, Sununu claimed that this merely showed how “flexible” his governance is. If it got any more flexible, it would have snapped like a pretzel.
No doubt security will be increased and incidents like last week’s will be few and far between. It is too bad that the openness of the people’s government has to be more and more limited in this way. Executive Council and legislative on-the-road meetings have been a way to show people statewide how their elected government works. It’s not working so well right now.
