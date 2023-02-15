The Super Bowl this year featured something different. The advertisements were so-so but the football game was great.
After many hours watching paint dry during the World Cup soccer games a few months ago, good old American football provided fans with some excitement, some great plays, and an exciting finish. It wasn’t the Patriots or Tom Brady, but it was pretty good.
Too many of the ads featured self-indulgent celebrities mugging for the camera. The products these hucksters were selling were forgettable. One that stood out in contrast was a positive, pro-Christian spot. No doubt it made some people uncomfortable and sparked complaints to the authorities. Good.
The Super Bowl could have been better, of course. Alas, the Pentagon dissuaded President Biden. Out of an abundance of caution, he had ordered that someone shoot down the Goodyear Blimp.
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.