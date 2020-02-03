Did you hear the one about the people who went to a pole dance and a Super Bowl broke out?
As good a football game as it was Sunday night between Kansas City and San Francisco, the so-called entertainment at halftime was simply awful.
In a time when a lot of lip service is given by a lot of celebrities and media to the “Me Too” movement, the crass objectifying of women on the stage was, if not surprising, still appalling.
The fact that little children were worked into this “show” was also tasteless, particularly given the fact that a lot of families with children of their own tune in to this event.
As noted, the game was good — better, certainly, than most of the commercials this year. The singers of both God Bless America and our national anthem acquitted themselves well.
The NFL and Fox ought to be ashamed; but this is the NFL and Fox. We didn’t see who might have been credited with producing the halftime trash. We wonder: Is Harvey Weinstein allowed to do outside work while his trial continues?