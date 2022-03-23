“Contrary to many hopeful claims,” reports the Hudson Institute, “the opioid epidemic of use and overdoses has not been stanched by the rise of marijuana. In fact, youth marijuana use seems implicated in even greater risk of opioid misuse, including prescription opioid use, just as cannabis use disorder (CUD) itself also climbs and worsens. For youth, the number developing CUD, only there years following initiation, rises to over 20 percent.”
Not a problem here? Apparently the bill’s backers think otherwise. They set aside $25 million to treat drug addiction.
She notes that Colorado, which was an early adopter of legal pot, has now moved to amend its laws, limiting sales, requiring warning labels, and calling for the state’s school of public health to study marijuana’s mental and physical effects.
Physicians here and across the country have expressed concern over legalization, noting that legal pot use here is limited to medical patients for which it has been prescribed. Put it out for the public to buy along with a bottle of gin and who knows? Will heroin be the next item featured at liquor stores?
Speaking of which, Rep. Homola notes the glowing language in a committee report endorsing the idea:
It “allows consumers to purchase a clean, superior tax-free product at a consumer friendly price that is competitive with the black market.”
Let that sink in for a minute. New Hampshire is about to promote the superior quality and tax-free benefits of a drug whose potency has multiplied several fold in the last decade.
The promised profits from this plan are also suspect. Beside the costs of more addicts, the state would be spending more money for more employees to handle the pot peddling. The bill also calls for a government bank to handle the cash if other banks (they are opposed to this, by the way) are unable or unwilling to do so.
“We must ask ourselves,” writes Homola, “do we really want to legalize a drug that we know will result in more harm to our most vulnerable citizens, and empower state agencies to essentially act as a cartel, a drug dealer, and a money launderer?”
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?
A professional — and delightful — production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is playing now at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. See it if you can and don’t worry about bringing the kids or grandpa; it is family-friendly.
The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.