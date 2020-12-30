In a year in which a few really bad apples shook public confidence in law enforcement, it was especially encouraging to see examples of the good that police do, as well as public support for them.
In Nashville, the story was of several officers who ignored the danger to themselves as they ran to warn citizens of what became a horrific explosion. In New Hampshire, the story was of an outpouring of support for a wounded state trooper.
Nashville police did their job to protect the public even as a mad bomber’s warning of an imminent explosion blared from a loudspeaker. Even more bizarre, the explosion was preceded by a playing of Petula Clark’s “Downtown” recording from the last century.
The cops didn’t have time to think of this or of their own safety. They ran to alert residents, bleary-eyed on an early Christmas morning, to escape. Lives were saved because of their selfless actions. Police deal with danger every day, though not always as dramatically. It is good to remember that.
It is clear that a lot of people here in New Hampshire understand and appreciate their police. Members of the public did not know the particulars of State Trooper Matthew Merrill’s interaction with a motorist he stopped a week ago in the small North Country town of Dalton. All they knew was that the motorist, who died, exchanged gunfire with the trooper and the trooper was seriously wounded.
When Merrill’s identity was released over the weekend, it didn’t take long for a GoFundMe page to be established for him and his family (he and his wife have three children).
Within hours come Sunday, $95,000 toward an initial goal of $100,000 was reached. It is now higher and we expect that’s just the start.
It is what Granite Staters do for those who protect and serve.