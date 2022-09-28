Chris Pappas‘ ads have piqued our interest of late. In one, the congressmen pats himself on the back for his proposal to ban his fellow lawmakers from participating in stock trading. That is fine with us but why did it take Pappas until now to come up with this bill? He has been in office for two terms. What was holding him back?
In the same ad, Pappas promises to truly drain what he says is the swamp in Washington. He does not itemize the contents of his swamp but we wonder just how many people are going to buy a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat trying to co-opt a MAGA Trump line.
Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s …
New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
