Both the administrator and nursing director at the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have left those public positions for reasons not being shared with the public.

The public commissioners who oversee the county business presumably oversaw the departures and, as it turns out, paid out extra taxpayer dollars in severance money to the two individuals.

The public only knows that much because Union Leader correspondent Jason Schreiber asked about it. He was initially told by Commissioner Kevin St. James that the two “got what they would normally get” upon departure. But Schreiber’s Right to Know request revealed the payments of $15,000 and $10,000.

The money isn’t insignificant. But the real point here is that the public needs to know the reasons and circumstances when public employees, especially in top positions, suddenly leave. Were there incidents or events leading up to this? If so, were the commissioners aware of them? Did they do anything at the time?

That information could reflect on the commissioners’ own job performance as well as to tell taxpayers whether the extra money paid out was justified.

State statutes regarding the disclosure of what should be public information need more work.

