Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.
As much as July had us sick of rain, August just wants us sick. Last month’s soupy mix of daily torrents and balmy days, and all the ensuing runoff, has bloomed a bacterial menace to man and beast alike. Exposure to this blue-green algae may make you blue, green and a few other colors. It irritates the skin, causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and gut pain, and even neurological and liver damage.
Quint can’t save you if you go swimming with sharks and that’s true of cyanobacteria too. Prevention is the best remedy. Be aware if it’s around, stay clear when you see it and report what you saw.
“For an alert, you don’t necessarily have to stay out. If you don’t see any bloom, the risk should be low. For an advisory, stay out of the water and keep pets out, too,” says Kate Hastings, the state’s cyanobacteria bloom program manager.
There have been recent advisories at Province Lake in Wakefield and Effingham, Mirror Lake in Whitefield, Hunkins Pond in Sanbornton and Winona Lake in New Hampton and Center Harbor. Advisories have expired at Mascoma Lake and Tucker Pond in Salisbury. Alerts come and go. For the latest information, visit the Department of Environmental Services online (bit.ly/3OD9Jfe) to view a map of current alerts and sign up for a weekly update. You can also report a bloom at your favorite swimming hole to help keep others safe.
When you’re around the water, cyanobacteria will appear in scummy mats or as spilled paint, the water will appear discolored: blue, green, white, yellow or brownish, according to Roberta Baker’s article last week. Think of these signs like a dorsal fin cutting through the water and that two-note duunnn dunnn… duuuunnnn duun… duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun.
