Gov. Chris Sununu said it this week before we could: The people of New Hampshire deserve recognition for a job well done.

The job, of course, is not over. We continue to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed many Americans, thousands more than skeptics thought. (No, it’s not just another flu.) But it is expected to kill thousands fewer than early models predicted, which is where the public comes in.

There are exceptions, but by and large the people of New Hampshire appear to be doing what the medical experts have preached: mitigating the spread of the virus.

That has been anything but easy. Businesses have gone dark or gone under. Workers have been furloughed or let go. The unemployment office is overwhelmed. Parents have had to home school their children, teachers have had to find a new mode of teaching.

Grocery shopping and trips to the pharmacy mean wearing a mask, waiting online outside, and keeping your distance from others.

All of that added stress and strain puts a premium on taking a break outside. But here too we are restricted. Don’t go to the beach, forget about golf, and your favorite hiking trail may be too crowded.

On this holy week for both Christians and Jews, normally we could find solace in attending our houses of worship. Only that is off limits as well.

Some now claim to see “light at the end of the tunnel.” Perhaps, but it puts us in mind of a Vietnam-era cartoon in which the light was not sunshine but a train headed right for us.

As hard as this is, we must keep at it to make sure that it is sunshine that we will see at the tunnel’s end. The chances of that in New Hampshire are good, because Granite Staters are making it so. Take a bow.

