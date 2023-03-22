New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.

So we hope the full House follows the recommendation of its Finance Committee in a vote scheduled for today to reject legislation that would add at least three-quarters of a million dollars to the cost of a biking and hiking “rail trail” path in Derry.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Let the sun shine: Open government

Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.

Friday, March 17, 2023
Paul Holloway: He gave much to NH

Paul Holloway: He gave much to NH

Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.

‘Conservative’ House? New taxes is a bad look

Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Buckling up: No mandate, gov. says

Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has made clear his opposition to a mandatory seat belt law, will his Highway Safety Office stop pushing for it?

Snow days: It’s in the contract

It snowed in New Hampshire on Tuesday, a lot. Many schools were closed but some of those opted for a remote learning day rather than no school at all.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

School uniforms: A modest proposal

Here’s a thought concerning one of the many seemingly multiplying crises in New Hampshire public schools these days. No, we don’t mean the problems with education itself, although there are a few.

Fast days: The clock turns

In an adjoining column, we publish Bedford resident Jane Aitken’s letter of concern regarding a proposed state “housing appeals board.’’

Friday, March 10, 2023

Sununu’s view: Come one, come all

Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.