New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.
So we hope the full House follows the recommendation of its Finance Committee in a vote scheduled for today to reject legislation that would add at least three-quarters of a million dollars to the cost of a biking and hiking “rail trail” path in Derry.
The trail is to be compatible with the new Interstate 93 Exit 4A that is being built to provide better access (and more development opportunities) in Derry and Londonderry.
That interchange is no small expense itself, which may be why the Department of Transportation wants to curb costs where it can. It has rejected plans to build a tunnel on a portion of the rail trail. Instead it would extend the trail.
Local bike and state bike enthusiasts oppose this. The DOT plan makes the trail a little longer, curvier, and with a steeper incline. (We didn’t know that such things would be a problem for physical fitness fans but there you go.)
As we read Union Leader reporter Kevin Landrigan’s story this week, we thought: If Derry wants the more expensive option, let Derry pay for it.
But Landrigan reports that the Derry Town Council hasn’t taken an official position because, surprise, it doesn’t want to have to pay for it.
Derry state Rep. Stephen Pearson’s legislation would have the state pay. Pearson happens to be on the New Hampshire Trail Alliance, which wants the more expensive route. Isn’t this a conflict of interest?
Perhaps, but at least Pearson toned down his initial proposal, which called for charging DOT officials with a misdemeanor if they continue to oppose the pricey option.
The House should follow the Finance Committee vote (22-3) and reject HB 506.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.
Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.